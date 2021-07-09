How ‘managed retreat’ can help communities facing sea-level rise
In 2016, the residents of Isle de Jean Charles, a small strip of land off the coast of Louisiana, received a $48 million grant to relocate their entire community. Faced with sea-level rise and rapid erosion, many made the decision to seek higher ground. Communities around the world—from Miami to Mumbai—will have to grapple with similar choices. Watch to learn how researchers approach climate-induced relocation and read more about the topic in Science’s special issue.www.sciencemag.org
