Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

How ‘managed retreat’ can help communities facing sea-level rise

By Meagan Cantwell
Science Now
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2016, the residents of Isle de Jean Charles, a small strip of land off the coast of Louisiana, received a $48 million grant to relocate their entire community. Faced with sea-level rise and rapid erosion, many made the decision to seek higher ground. Communities around the world—from Miami to Mumbai—will have to grapple with similar choices. Watch to learn how researchers approach climate-induced relocation and read more about the topic in Science’s special issue.

www.sciencemag.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Managed Retreat#Sea Level Rise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Place
Mumbai
Related
AstronomyMother Jones

An Actual Space Laser Shows How Devastating Sea Level Rise May Be

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. This story was originally published by Wired and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. An actual space laser is cruising 300...
Arlington, TXEurekAlert

UTA researcher publishes study showing economic impacts of combating sea-level rise

Sea-level rise threatens to produce more frequent and severe flooding in coastal regions and is expected to cause trillions of dollars in damages globally if no action is taken to mitigate the issue. However, communities trying to fight sea-level rise could inadvertently make flooding worse for their neighbors, according to a new study from researchers at The University of Texas at Arlington and the Stanford Natural Capital Project published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Fast Company

Building infrastructure to stop sea level rise can have an unfortunate consequence

As the world heats up and sea levels rise, communities in the U.S. could spend more than $400 billion on seawalls to try to hold the ocean back over the next couple of decades. But there’s a catch: Building a seawall in one area can often mean that flooding gets even worse in another neighborhood or city nearby.
EnvironmentEos

Half of U.S. Tidal Marsh Areas Vulnerable to Rising Seas

Sea level is rising worldwide, thanks in large part to climate change. Rising seas threaten coastal communities and ecosystems, including marshes that lie at the interface between salt water and freshwater. Tidal marsh ecosystems feature distinct plants and play key ecological roles, such as serving as nurseries for fish. It is known that some tidal marshes can avoid destruction by migrating inland or through formation of new soil that raises their elevation, but a better understanding of how they are affected by rising seas could inform efforts to plan for and mitigate the effects.
Earth Sciencecarolinacoastonline.com

LiDAR data can inform planning for sea level rise on coast

Evidence of the rising sea is visible along North Carolina’s coast. Storms that are more intense and destructive, floods that reach further and run deeper, and marks of habitat shift such as ghost forests are indicators that every year the ocean sits just a little bit higher. Sea level rise...
ScienceNASA

Anticipating Future Sea Levels

Toward the end of the last Ice Age, as mile-thick glaciers weighed down the land surface and then melted, parts of New England and eastern Canada became inundated by water. Some lowlands flooded and formed inland basins like the Champlain Sea. Ten thousand years later, with seas now rising because...
San Diego, CAucsd.edu

Comprehensive Ice Sheets Gateway Helps Address Sea Level Rise

Researchers at the State University of New York at Buffalo (UB) recently teamed with colleagues at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Tufts University to publish a special issue paper entitled Building a Glaciology Gateway to Unify a Community in the Concurrency and Computation journal. The article provides detailed information about the Glaciology Hub known as the GHub science gateway, which is powered by the HUBzero® Platform at the San Diego Supercomputer Center (SDSC), located at UC San Diego.
Nevada StateJoplin Globe

Your view: No evidence of sea level rise

We hear a lot from one side in the past few years about rising sea levels, which may flood coastal cities. Another side is that there has been little if any rise. Something to think about: Pearl Harbor happened almost 80 years ago and the water level at the gun turret protruding above sea level at the sunken USS Arizona Memorial hasn’t noticeably changed in the past 79 years.
Environmentrestorationnewsmedia.com

A better way to mitigate sea level rise

I have developed a plan to end the threat of coastal flooding caused by the rise of sea level. My pl... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SciencePhys.org

Researchers map how sea-level rise adaptation strategies impact economies and floodwaters

Communities trying to fight sea-level rise could inadvertently make flooding worse for their neighbors, according to a new study from the Stanford Natural Capital Project. The research, published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows how seawalls constructed along the San Francisco Bay shoreline could increase flooding and incur hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for communities throughout the region. The researchers emphasize how non-traditional approaches, like choosing to flood certain areas of land rather than build walls, are smarter, more sustainable solutions for the Bay Area and similar coastal bay communities.
Miami, FLArchDaily

Miami Unveils its 40-Year Mitigation Plan to Combat Sea Level Rise

Earlier this month, the city of Miami released a draft version of its comprehensive plan to combat the effects of climate change. The so-called Stormwater Master Plan (SWMP) will be implemented to alleviate the threat of flooding throughout the city, improve the quality of water in Biscayne Bay, and fortify its coastline against stronger and more frequent storm surges over the next 40 years, at an overall cost estimate of $3.8 billion.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Flesh eating parasites multiplying across US due to climate crisis

Experts have warned that climate crisis and land-use changes could be creating a conducive environment for flesh-eating leishmania parasites to infect more people in the US.Numerous studies by climate researchers across the world have already highlighted the increasing risk of insect and pest-borne tropical diseases spreading to temperate and colder parts of the world like Europe and parts of the US with rising global temperatures.As the climate crisis continues, scientists say tropical parasites, such as the one that causes leishmaniasis, may gain more favourable habitats, expanding access to immunologically naive hosts, and may even develop longer and more intense transmission...
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy