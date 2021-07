It’s that time again, so we’re bringing you the latest batch of New Green Deals to browse. Today, we’re going to take a look at a deal on the WORX 20V Cordless String Trimmer at its second lowest price of 2021. Plus, you’ll find a discounts on electric composters and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and other e-bike deals today, so you won’t want to miss that either.