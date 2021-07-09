Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Report: Timberwolves interested in trading for Ben Simmons

By Tom West
libertyballers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA offseason is underway for most teams at this point, with various coaching hires and trade rumors occurring. As for the Philadelphia 76ers, the obvious subject everyone’s focused on is what the future holds for Ben Simmons. The Sixers could well hang onto Simmons, aim to put in the “right work” with him this summer (as Doc Rivers described it), and wait to be more active in trade talks next season once they’ve seen if Simmons can make any improvements. Perhaps his value could increase from where teams rate him right now, or other players could become available. Daryl Morey won’t send Simmons away unless he gets the return he’s after. But there’s a real chance that a trade happens this offseason if the right offer emerges.

www.libertyballers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Elton Brand
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Malik Beasley
Person
Ricky Rubio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Sixers#Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has A Blunt Message For Ben Simmons

After his postseason struggles, Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons has become the subject of rampant trade speculation. It’s not just talking heads who think the Sixers should explore dealing the onetime No. 1 pick. None other than NBA legend Magic Johnson argued for such a move on ESPN this morning.
NBAfastphillysports.com

SIXERS BEN SIMMONS CAREER WAS CURSED BY KENDALL JENNER!

If Suns star Devin Booker were smart, he would watch out for Kendall Jenner. Before she does to him what she did to Sixers Ben Simmons, who went from NBA star to NBA bust as soon as Jenner broke up with him!. Jenner wants to kill the “Kardashian Curse” narrative...
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers rumors: Elton Brand, Wolves GM discussed Ben Simmons trade

Ben Simmons, Sixers rumors Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports. It is well known that the Minnesota Timberwolves fancy Ben Simmons. He is not only a friend of Karl-Anthony Towns, but one of the best defenders and playmakers in the NBA. His reputation took a hit in the playoffs, but Simmons still has value league-wide, and no team has saturated the rumor mill more than Minnesota.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Should the Denver Nuggets trade for Ben Simmons?

After a disappointing second-round playoff exit at the hands of Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, Ben Simmons‘s days with the Philadelphia 76ers might be numbered. With the assets primed to make a move, should the Denver Nuggets push their chips in and trade for the forward?. Simmons hasn’t officially...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers' Ben Simmons Lands With OKC Thunder in 3-Way Mock Trade

Although the Philadelphia 76ers didn't make Ben Simmons available on the trade block right away after the season ended last month, a recent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania indicated Daryl Morey and the Sixers are officially open for business. While it's become apparent the Sixers won't trade Simmons for...
NBAlibertyballers.com

The Best Simmons Trade

I have finally seen my new favorite trade involving Ben Simmons. It was proposed by shdwmyth in the comment section of the recent Simmons article about looking for an all star caliber player article here. It satisfies multiple rumors all in one. It gets the Timberwolves their target player in Simmons. And it gets the Sixers a strong perimeter player who is "all star caliber." Here's the trade:
NBANBC Sports

Ben Simmons trade value reportedly still pretty high around NBA

The last picture in most people’s minds of Ben Simmons is a guy in his own head, his confidence shaken, passing up a dunk in Game 7 against Atlanta. With that came the perception that Simmons both needed to be traded and his trade valued had hit an all-time low.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Doc Rivers Offers Some Interesting Remarks About Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has been one of the most scrutinized players in the entire league over the last couple of weeks, and it is all thanks to his horrific playoff performances this postseason. The 76ers had a phenomenal chance at making it to the NBA Finals this year although they ended up squandering that chance and it was largely because of Simmons' lack of offense. He has proven he can score 30 points or more when he wants to, although, in the playoffs, he was lucky to score double-digit points at all.
NBABradenton Herald

David Murphy: Ranking the Sixers’ reported Ben Simmons trade partners and sifting through potential deals

PHILADELPHIA — The problem with trading Ben Simmons is as it always has been: finding a deal that actually makes the Sixers a better team. A recent report by veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein listed the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors as teams who are known to have expressed interest. That list is certain to grow. For now, though, let's look at how each team lines up with the Sixers, and the deals that could give 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey something to think about.
NBAlibertyballers.com

The Daryl Morey-Doc Rivers marriage is off to a rocky start: 5 problems they should have seen coming

One season into the partnership of Daryl Morey as Team President and Doc Rivers as Head Coach of the Sixers and it doesn’t seem terribly unfair to ask if their “arranged marriage” (recall the Sixers hired Doc before they hired Morey) might be off to a rocky start. To be clear, I don’t mean that the pair have or have had any trouble getting along; in fact, we’ve seen no evidence of any discord with all signs pointing to both Morey and Rivers being committed to each other and winning this franchise a championship.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Magic-Sixers trade features Ben Simmons to Orlando

This trade come full circle for the Philadelphia 76ers and one of their biggest NBA Draft picks in recent years. Philadelphia went through one of the worst five-year stretches that we have seen in league history. This landed them plenty of top picks and this trade would include two of them.
NBAPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Elton Brand, Gersson Rosas reportedly met, discussed Ben Simmons-Minnesota trade

It seems pretty certain at this point, if you trust all the rumors and reports going around, that the Timberwolves are going to give it their best shot in the Ben Simmons trade market this offseason. Levels of interest in Simmons around the league and throughout various teams may vary, and it's basically anyone's guess as to who really wants to pursue the polarizing 24-year-old at this point in time, but it looks as though the Timberwolves are near the top of that list.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Philly’s asking price in blockbuster Ben Simmons trade

Ben Simmons is quite the paradox in Philadelphia. The guard has made himself a cornerstone of the Sixers with his defense and playmaking abilities. And still, five years into his NBA career, he has still not developed a shot – at all. Now, it seems, Philadelphia is willing to see if the grass really is greener.

Comments / 0

Community Policy