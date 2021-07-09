Report: Timberwolves interested in trading for Ben Simmons

The NBA offseason is underway for most teams at this point, with various coaching hires and trade rumors occurring. As for the Philadelphia 76ers, the obvious subject everyone’s focused on is what the future holds for Ben Simmons. The Sixers could well hang onto Simmons, aim to put in the “right work” with him this summer (as Doc Rivers described it), and wait to be more active in trade talks next season once they’ve seen if Simmons can make any improvements. Perhaps his value could increase from where teams rate him right now, or other players could become available. Daryl Morey won’t send Simmons away unless he gets the return he’s after. But there’s a real chance that a trade happens this offseason if the right offer emerges.