Black Widow Review: Scarlett Johansson’s Solo Film Is Too Little, Too Late
Black Widow is a piteous movie. It was stuck in development far past its lead character’s seeming relevance to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe and was held back due to unquestionable sexism. The allure of its star faded over time with a number of uncomfortable controversies. And then, even when it was finally in the can, it was pulled from release due to the pandemic. There is no way to look at the movie and not feel kind of sorry for it. If there is any movie that one would want to be a standout in the grand Marvel experiment, it’s Black Widow. Unfortunately, the final product is very nearly a disappointment across the board.www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0