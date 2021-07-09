Black Widow Review: Scarlett Johansson’s Solo Film Is Too Little, Too Late

This article contains spoilers for Black Widow. If you lay out all of the Marvel movies in a chronological line according to the events depicted therein, the latest entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Widow, actually falls somewhere in the middle, in the interbellum period between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. While it’s not impossible to make a compelling prequel or midquel (see, for example, the recent Planet of the Apes trilogy, or Alien: Covenant), it’s also a notoriously difficult feat to pull off. That Black Widow has to contend with this problem is a reminder of why it’s coming so late to begin with: For whatever reason, Marvel has been resistant to the idea of a female-led superhero movie until very recently—2019’s Captain Marvel was the first, despite being the 21st installment of the franchise, and Black Widow is now the second. The delay also means that Black Widow is also coming out after its main character’s death, bringing up yet another problem: Where’s the suspense in the story if you already know how it ends? It’s this question that plagues the film. While fun, Black Widow can’t credit what thrills it has to its title character. It’s less the superhero’s long-awaited breakout film than the ghost of the standalone that should have been.