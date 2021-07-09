Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Trailrunner attacked by mother bear in Idaho's Fremont County

Posted by 
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Idaho's Newschannel 7
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ISLAND PARK, Idaho — A man survived a bear attack after coming upon a female grizzly and her cub near Island Park Friday morning. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the man was running on a Forest Service trail near Stamp Meadows Road at about 6:30 a.m. when he spotted the bear with her cub. The mother charged toward him, and the trailrunner laid down on the ground in an attempt to protect himself.

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 4

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Boise local news

 https://www.ktvb.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Island Park, ID
Crime & Safety
Island Park, ID
Lifestyle
State
Idaho State
Fremont County, ID
Pets & Animals
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Rexburg, ID
Fremont County, ID
Crime & Safety
County
Fremont County, ID
Local
Idaho Lifestyle
Fremont County, ID
Lifestyle
Local
Idaho Pets & Animals
City
Island Park, ID
Island Park, ID
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Bear Attack#Trailrunner#Forest Service#Fish And
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related

Comments / 4

Community Policy