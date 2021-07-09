Nintendo is teaming up with Tag Heuer on a Mario-themed watch

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. TAG Heuer is still making its Connected line of watches, with Wear OS and old tech inside, while asking for prices that align with its mechanical offerings. That’s me subtly suggesting you would be a bit crazy to consider one, especially now with the new Wear platform about to launch, but hey, if spending $2,000+ on a smartwatch is something you are comfortable with, do you. If you have that kind of cash to blow, the latest from TAG is a limited edition throwback to one of the most beloved video game characters of all time.