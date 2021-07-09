Cancel
Business

Nintendo is teaming up with Tag Heuer on a Mario-themed watch

By Jay Peters
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo, which is often associated with being a toy maker, is teaming up with, of all companies, luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer. The two companies revealed their collaboration on an upcoming Super Mario-themed watch in a psychedelic teaser posted on Twitter early Friday morning. You can sign up now on Tag...

Video GamesPCGamesN

What if: Nintendo came to PC like PlayStation, Sega, or Xbox?

Here’s my confession, loyal PCGamesN readers: Nintendo delivered my favourite presentation at E3 this year. Sure, it’s neat that there’s a Starfield release date and all, but an original 2D Metroid is finally coming out after all these years, and I couldn’t be more excited. It won’t have high frame rate options or support 4K resolution (even with an OLED Switch), and we won’t be able to play it with a mouse and keyboard or mods. Unless… maybe it would and we could?
Video Gamesxda-developers

This Week in Gaming: The Steam Deck, Netflix, and Super Mario 64

This week started off very slow when out of nowhere, Valve dropped some very important hardware news on us. We also learned that Netflix is trying to break into gaming, auction fever is seizing the retro gaming world, and more games are being delayed into next year. Valve announces the...
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

NXpress Nintendo Podcast 240: Monster Hunter Stories 2 Review, Mario and Zelda Auction Prices, and More

Time to return to the hunt! This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill dive into Capcom’s latest roleplaying adventure on Switch, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Before that, though, the gang has a heated discussion on a divisive topic: should Super Mario 64 be worth $1.5 million? Maybe it’s capitalism, maybe it’s resellers, or maybe it’s auction house patrons with too much money on their hands–whatever the reason, there’s no denying that retro games are getting harder to find and even harder to afford.
Dallas, TXwxxv25.com

Unopened Super Mario 64 game from 1996 sells for $1.56M

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario 64 has sold at auction for $1.56 million. Heritage Auctions in Dallas said that the 1996 game sold Sunday, breaking its previous record price for the sale of a single video game. A spokesman did not immediately respond to an...
Lifestylegeekspin.co

Mamma Mia! The TAG Heuer x Super Mario smartwatch is already sold out

After posting a very retro-themed teaser, earlier this week Tag Heuer finally revealed its special edition Super Mario-themed watch. But much to everyone’s surprise, the special edition watch is actually a limited-edition version of Tag Heuer’s Connected Wear OS and not a mechanical piece as expected. Its price is also within the price range of Tag’s Connected Wear line at $2,150.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Now Available for Pre-Order at Select Retailers

Announced just last week, the Nintendo Switch OLED model is an updated version of Nintendo’s little hybrid console. It features an OLED display instead of an LCD one, has thinner bezels, has a better kickstand, as well as a LAN port for better wired connection. It’s set to be released this October, and is now available for pre-order.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launch trailer

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is set to be released tomorrow and no doubt a number of you will have pre-ordered the game to experience the Wii title all over again. Today, Nintendo has unleashed a launch trailer which may contains spoilers for those of you who have played the original. We recently reviewed the HD remaster of Skyward Sword and gave Link’s adventure in Skyloft and Hyrule a solid 8/10. If you’ve yet to pre-order then check out the The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD launch trailer down below.
Shoppingnintendosoup.com

Tag Heur Announces Limited Edition Super Mario Watch

Tag Heuer has revealed a limited edition Tag Heuer Connected x Super Mario watch. The watch is a Mario themed version of the Tag Heuer Connected, a digital watch which runs Android’s Wear OS. As such, the watch will include various Mario themed watch faces, Google Suite features such as the calendar and emails, as well as play different animations of Mario when certain conditions are met, such as the time of day and activity milestones. Only 2,000 of these watches will be sold, for a price of $2,150.
Beauty & FashionHighsnobiety

TAG Heuer x Super Mario: Luxury Watch Collaboration Release

This year has been filled with surprising collaborations, but TAG Heuer's latest partnership takes the cake. The Swiss luxury watchmaker has tapped Nintendo's most famous protagonist, Super Mario, for its latest collection that is set to be "the beginning of a long-term collaboration." Taking on the TAG Heuer Connected watch,...
ElectronicsWired

Tag Heuer’s Latest Smartwatch Play? Super Mario

Yes, Apple has the smartwatch market sewn up right now. No one can touch them when it comes to market share. Not Samsung. Not even Google. But while those two companies are betting big on combining forces with their new Wear OS (now simply Wear), in an attempt to dethrone Apple, Tag Heuer has steadfastly stuck to its strategy of creating smartwatches for people who lean towards more traditional luxury timepieces. Until now, that is.
Googlemobileworldlive.com

TAG Heuer does super deal with Italian plumber

Swiss watchmaker TAG Heuer prepared to open the taps on a limited edition Super Mario-branded version of its Connected smartwatch, pitching the plucky character as a motivator for achieving daily fitness goals. TAG Heuer is preparing to put 2,000 Super Mario units on sale from 15 July, offering a range...
Video GamesMaxim

Tag Heuer x Super Mario Digital Watch Collab Celebrates Video Game Icon

With more than 370 million Super Mario games sold since 1985, Tag Heuer likely has an instant hit in its new collection of digital watches featuring the famed video game franchise's eponymous hero. An all-new steel-cased digital Connected watch features different video game reward-style animations as the wearer racks up...
Lifestyledroid-life.com

TAG Heuer Made a Super Mario Connected Watch and It’s Expensive

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. TAG Heuer is still making its Connected line of watches, with Wear OS and old tech inside, while asking for prices that align with its mechanical offerings. That’s me subtly suggesting you would be a bit crazy to consider one, especially now with the new Wear platform about to launch, but hey, if spending $2,000+ on a smartwatch is something you are comfortable with, do you. If you have that kind of cash to blow, the latest from TAG is a limited edition throwback to one of the most beloved video game characters of all time.
Video GamesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Super Mario x Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch boasts a gamification rewards system

Hit your daily step count with help from the Super Mario x Tag Heuer Connected smartwatch. This limited-edition smartwatch features a gamification rewards system. It unlocks new animations as you reach your step goals. In fact, Mario grows stronger when he gets a super mushroom. And you can keep the pace going with Mario on the pipe. What’s more, with five new Mario watch faces that run the gamut from discrete to flamboyant, you get a style to suit your mood. Moreover, with pulse management, GPS localization, a companion app, and Wear OS, this smartwatch has all the modern features you need. Furthermore, the sapphire crystal case and water resistance make this timepiece durable. Finally, with two straps, you can mix up your style. Getting your steps in is about to become more fun.
LifestylePosted by
Android Police

Who wants to buy a $2,000 Super Mario-themed Wear OS watch?

When luxury watch brand Tag Heuer announced its Connected Wear OS smartwatch last year, we were flabbergasted at the price — it started at $1,800 for the most basic version. The Swiss watchmaker has found an ingenious way to charge even more money for it, however. Enter the Super Mario Limited Edition version, costing a whopping $2,150.

