Billie Eilish releases 'NDA'

wnypapers.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article√ Sophomore album, ‘Happier Than Ever,’ out July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope Records. Billie Eilish has shared the official music video and her latest single "NDA." Taken from her anticipated sophomore studio album, “Happier Than Ever” – out worldwide July 30 via Darkroom/Interscope Records – the track teases a darker side to her forthcoming full-length, and comes with a hair-raising, self-directed music video.

