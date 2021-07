So, that’s how she did it. Cardi B spilled the tea on how she was able to keep her pregnancy under wraps, thanks to a bodysuit and some clever editing. It’s amazing what the right camera angle can do. Angle the camera in the right direction, and doubles chins, wrinkles, and — in the case of Cardi B — pregnant bellies suddenly disappear. The “Up” rapper, who shook the music world when she debuted her baby bump at the 2021 BET Awards, showed how she was able to keep this second pregnancy a secret. In a TikTok video (that she reposted to her Instagram account on July 6). Cardi, 28, leaned against a wall while wearing a bodysuit, accented with a tan belt. The suit’s vivid print and how the belt seemingly cinched the waist created an optical illusion. Suddenly, the bump was gone.