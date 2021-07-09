XOXO Gossip Girl is Back

Four episodes into HBO Max’s new Gossip Girl reboot, the anonymous dirt-dishing gossip writer types a new Instagram caption. “You thought I was a person,” she writes, “but I never said I was. I’m a revolution.” It is a telling line, not just about how Gossip Girl sees herself in 2021, but about what Gossip Girl wants to be. Or at least, what it thinks it needs to be. So much of the new Gossip Girl is a familiar reworking of the first show’s tropes and interests. There’s the hot popular girl whose popularity is threatened, the disaffected boyfriend, the wealthy kids, the outsider family, the arch sexiness smirking at your shock that the teens (the teens!) are so worldly, so adult, so preternaturally hardened and knowing. And yet the currency of this incarnation’s references and cultural models comes with an equally current anxiety. Surely these hyper-privileged teens must be aware of their privilege? Surely Gossip Girl and Gossip Girl can’t only be Edith Wharton written for 2021, it must also be a Jeremy O. Harris play, a new season of the Nice White Parents podcast, a knife that punctures its subjects even while it whittles them into being. It has to be Gossip Girl and it also has to be a revolution.