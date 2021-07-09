Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

XOXO Gossip Girl is Back

wciu.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been nine long years since the site went dark, but there’s a new group of teenagers to follow around Manhattan and no better time than now for a Gossip Girl reboot. The start of a new school year at the Upper East Side’s elite Constance St. Jude’s ushers in the arrival of a newcomer, who soon finds herself thrust into a blinding spotlight. While other students cling to their comfortable, glamorous lives, a mysterious presence threatens to upend the status quo.

www.wciu.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xoxo#Upper East Side#Manhattan#Gossip Girl#Upper Eastside
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Everything to Know About the New Gossip Girl

Watch: "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected. A new generation of wealthy, privileged Upper East Siders are about to meet their match on the new Gossip Girl, which debuts this week on HBO Max. These new kids are just as beautiful, just as rich and just as powerful as they were in the original series, but these teens are living in 2021, and it's a whole new world of gossip, scandal and social media mayhem.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

‘Gossip Girl’ Showrunner Joshua Safran Explains That Twist

I am on my Gossip Girl shit and will be for awhile. I make no apologies for it. I love both the original and the reboot. One of the most shocking things about the first episode was that we learned who Gossip Girl was. I don’t know about you, but I thought that was something that would remain a mystery. One has to wonder, why did we learn who it was so early?
TV SeriesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Whitney Peak Is As Excited for Gossip Girl As You Are

Eager to watch the 2021 Gossip Girl reboot? So was Whitney Peak. One of the HBO series’ stars, Peak helps bring Upper East Side prep school drama to a new generation as scholarship student Zoya Lott. On the day of the premiere, Peak was anxious to see just how the world would react to the new take on Cecily von Ziegesar’s YA novel series. To sit in Spring Studios as the crowd took it all in for the first time was surreal. “It felt like [being in] a blurry motion picture but also this strangely parental pride of sending your baby off into the world,” Peak says following the event. “It was riveting and so different from watching it at home on my computer.”
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

What is the Inspiration Behind Gossip Girl?

‘Gossip Girl‘ is a teen drama series that captured the minds and hearts of the audiences from 2007-2012. It is created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage and stars Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley, and Chace Crawford in the lead roles. It follows a group of young adults belonging to wealthy families that attend a prestigious school together.
TV SeriesDaily Beast

‘Gossip Girl’ Creator: Why We Revealed Gossip Girl’s Identity

The original Gossip Girl saw the frisky, ultra-rich students of Constance Billard and St. Jude’s fall prey to the whims of Gossip Girl, a blogger (voiced by Kristen Bell) who took perverse glee in airing their dirty laundry online and making their lives miserable. During the series finale, it was...
TV SeriesSlate

The New Gossip Girl Adds the Wrong Ingredient

Gossip Girl, like Mad Men and the Strokes, had a cultural footprint its actual audience could swim around in. Never watched by much more than four million people, a number that drifted below a million over its six-season run, it was nonetheless a zeitgeist-capturer, a fame-catapulter, and a media darling, the kind of show people know about whether they’ve seen it or not. Based on a series of turn-of-the-millennium YA novels, the show premiered on the CW in 2007, right before the financial crash, and barnstormed through the nation’s falling fortunes with the indifference of the truly rich. It followed a set of extraordinarily privileged and terrifyingly sophisticated high school students in a borderline satirical manner, teasing the aspirational opulence it showcased just enough to be able to plausibly deny flat out celebrating it—which is mostly what it was doing. The title character’s famous sign-off, “You know you love me,” is also a neat summation of the series’ feelings about the preposterously wealthy.
TV SeriesVulture

Gossip Girl Is Having a Very Glamorous Identity Crisis

Four episodes into HBO Max’s new Gossip Girl reboot, the anonymous dirt-dishing gossip writer types a new Instagram caption. “You thought I was a person,” she writes, “but I never said I was. I’m a revolution.” It is a telling line, not just about how Gossip Girl sees herself in 2021, but about what Gossip Girl wants to be. Or at least, what it thinks it needs to be. So much of the new Gossip Girl is a familiar reworking of the first show’s tropes and interests. There’s the hot popular girl whose popularity is threatened, the disaffected boyfriend, the wealthy kids, the outsider family, the arch sexiness smirking at your shock that the teens (the teens!) are so worldly, so adult, so preternaturally hardened and knowing. And yet the currency of this incarnation’s references and cultural models comes with an equally current anxiety. Surely these hyper-privileged teens must be aware of their privilege? Surely Gossip Girl and Gossip Girl can’t only be Edith Wharton written for 2021, it must also be a Jeremy O. Harris play, a new season of the Nice White Parents podcast, a knife that punctures its subjects even while it whittles them into being. It has to be Gossip Girl and it also has to be a revolution.
Manhattan, ILLoyola Phoenix

‘Gossip Girl’ Returns a Delightful, Alluring Mess

You know you love it. The sleek world of salacious secrets and intrigue has returned. A “Gossip Girl” sequel series has debuted following students at the same Manhattan private school as the predecessor. Executive produced by the original team of Joshua Safran, Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz, “Gossip Girl” returns...
TV & VideosEsquire

Here's How to Stream Gossip Girl 2.0

Constance-Billard, how we’ve missed you. After nine years away from Gossip Girl’s scandal-soaked prep school, HBOMax is taking us back to its hallowed halls with a buzzy Gossip Girl reboot for the Insta generation. Starring a whole new cast of Upper East Siders, this remixed Gossip Girl promises to be more “inclusive, diverse, self-aware, and queer” than its predecessor, according to pilot director Karena Evans.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Gossip Girl: Season One Viewer Votes

How far will these new students go in the first season of the Gossip Girl TV show on HBO Max? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Gossip Girl is cancelled or renewed for season two. HBO Max and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the first season episodes of Gossip Girl here.
RelationshipsSFGate

'Gossip girl' needs a friendship lesson

- - - The last day of seventh grade is no celebration for Jaime Daniels. Instead of being excited about summer, her heart is pounding, and her palms are sweating. Jaime's friends - Grace, Celia and best friend Maya - have been acting weird for a few months. Sometimes they are nice, and other times they tease her about her clothes or her lack of interest in boys and makeup.
TV SeriesComicBook

Gossip Girl Reboot Is Now Streaming on HBO Max

The next generation of Gossip Girl has officially arrived. On Thursday morning, the premiere episode of the series' reboot was officially released to the world, being available to stream exclusively on HBO Max. For those who might not yet subscribe to the streaming service, the first episode is also set to air on linear television, and will be debuting on The CW at 8/7c on Friday, July 9th. The episode will also be available to stream on The CW's digital platforms after the episode airs. As those who have already seen the episode know, its plot definitely includes some surprising twists, which you can read more about here.
TV & VideosIn Style

Olivia Jade Clapped Back After Gossip Girl's Not-So-Subtle Jab

While the consensus over the new Gossip Girl was that the show lost some of the magic of the original, there was one person who definitely didn't like the reboot: Olivia Jade Giannulli. The influencer and alleged crew superstar posted a TikTok reaction to the show's premiere, where she got an unwelcome call-out from the new class at Constance Billard.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

Why ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Wasted No Time in Revealing the New Gossip Girl

(Warning: This post contains major spoilers for the series premiere of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot.) HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot deviated from its CW predecessor in the most unexpected way possible with its series premiere Thursday — an hour that not only saw the birth of a new Gossip Girl, but actually revealed her identity to viewers in the process. This unveiling is a shocking development, seeing as the original “Gossip Girl” didn’t disclose to fans that Dan Humphrey (Penn Badgley) was the infamous blogger (voiced by Kristen Bell) until the final episode of its six-season run.
New York City, NYRefinery29

The Gossip Girl Cast Wears Glossier, Of Course

Without knowing too much about the Gossip Girl reboot — which airs tomorrow, July 8th on HBO Max — it's clear that fans of the original will find the series aggressively binge-able. It's the same premise: a voyeuristic peek into the lives of the wealthy New York City prep-school "elite." But now, it's present day — the post-pandemic year 2021 — and the kids have Instagram.
Beauty & Fashioncrossroadstoday.com

Gossip Girl reboot changed approach to makeup

The ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot changed its approach to makeup. Lead makeup artist, Amy Tagliamonti – who worked on both the original 2007 set and its 2021 revival – opted for filled-in brows to show that beauty trends have changed over the past 14 years with the rise of social media.
TV SeriesPosted by
Daily Dot

The new ‘Gossip Girl’ is as soapy and ridiculous as ever

The new Gossip Girl‘s press tour hinted at an ominous new theme for the franchise: a socially-conscious look at wealth and class among the Gen-Z elite. Considering the original show’s brand as an absurd orgy of soap opera feuds, this seemed like an undesirable new direction. Fortunately, HBO Max’s Gossip Girl is far less preachy than it sounds. While the new cast are more aware of their privilege (and more familiar with social justice buzzwords), the overall tone is as bitchy and ridiculous as ever, reveling in backstabbing plot-twists and ostentatious displays of wealth.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Where is the Cast of Original Gossip Girl Now?

The CW’s ‘Gossip Girl’ premiered on September 19, 2007, to glorious reviews. Based on the eponymous novel by author Cecily von Ziegesar, ‘Gossip Girl’ centers upon a group of privileged Manhattan private school students. The narrator, an anonymous blogger who can apparently keep an eye on everything, delves deep into the lives of these rich teens and unravels their complex romances, dramas, and dark secrets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy