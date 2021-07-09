Cancel
Analyzing PBF Energy's Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga Insights
 8 days ago

Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) saw some unusual options activity on Friday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $13.48. One way options market activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally higher than its historical average. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.

