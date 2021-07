Sheff G is sitting in a New York City jail after being arrested last week on a felony gun charge. According to arrest documents obtained by XXL, the 22-year-old Brooklyn drill rapper, born Michael Williams, was arrested on July 15 for criminal possession of a weapon, which is a Class C felony. He was booked into the Otis Bantum Correctional Center in East Elmhurst, N.Y. The "No Suburban" rapper's bail was remanded, which means he will have to stay behind bars until he sees a judge on his next court date on Aug. 18.