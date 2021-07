I like the NEXVOO NEXCHAIR. It is well-designed, offers most of the adjustments you might need, and has the added benefit of letting you quickly and easily monitor key health measurements. At the end of the day, however, no one chair is perfect for everybody. While I appreciate the chair and what it can do, the limited height adjustment and lumbar support control had me returning to the chair I’ve been using for the past two years. I can, however, see why this chair would be a good choice for someone else.