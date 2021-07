Simone Biles has officially secured the top place on the United States Gymnastics team for next month’s Tokoyo Olympics this week – and her leotards suggest that the win came as no surprise.The gymnast’s outfits are detailed with a reminder that she is the GOAT – Greatest (Gymnast) Of All Time – featuring a rhinestoned goat. The 24-year-old previously wore the glittery goat symbol on her bodysuit twice while appearing at the US Gymnastics Championships. Now, Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist finished the US Gymnastics Olympic trials on Sunday with a score of 118.098 with Sunisa Lee grabbing...