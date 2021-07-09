Why Rt. 22 got so deadly and what cops are doing about it

If you love someone who ever drives on Rt. 22 you need to share this story with them. It might save their life. While it’s always been an obnoxious road with businesses crowded in and people cutting you off making their way into driveways or jug handles, the highway recently got a lot more treacherous. Police say lately there is an increasing number of Fast and Furious-type drivers using 22 like their personal strip. Authorities say drivers are literally racing each other and are becoming a danger to themselves and others.