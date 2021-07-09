Cancel
Bound Brook, NJ

Why Rt. 22 got so deadly and what cops are doing about it

By Jeff Deminski
New Jersey 101.5
New Jersey 101.5
 8 days ago
If you love someone who ever drives on Rt. 22 you need to share this story with them. It might save their life. While it’s always been an obnoxious road with businesses crowded in and people cutting you off making their way into driveways or jug handles, the highway recently got a lot more treacherous. Police say lately there is an increasing number of Fast and Furious-type drivers using 22 like their personal strip. Authorities say drivers are literally racing each other and are becoming a danger to themselves and others.

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Lacey Township, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

NJ animal group says teen abandoned gerbils on street — one may have died

On Friday, Curly the gerbil was found abandoned in a filthy cage on rural Old Main Shore Road behind the Barnegat Motel. In a written statement from he Associated Humane Societies/Popcorn Park Zoo in Lacey Township, the condition of Curly's cage, not to mention the 100 degree, stormy weather he was left out in, this defenseless creature was left for dead. A gerbil is not equipped to live outdoors in the wild.
Hillsborough Township, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Hillsborough, NJ firefighter dies responding to car fire

A veteran firefighter with over 35 years of experience has died responding to call in Hillsborough. The community is mourning the loss of Hillsborough Fire Company #2 Assistant Chief William Shaffer, 53. The Hillsborough Township Fire District issued a statement saying Shaffer was among those responding to a "well involved car fire," and shortly after they began to put it out, Shaffer suffered a "medical emergency." He was rushed to the hospital, but was unable to be revived.
Ocean County, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Dangerous rabid raccoons on the rise in Ocean County, NJ

The rabid raccoon population in Point Pleasant Borough has spread to neighboring Point Pleasant Beach, according to police in both municipalities. Point Pleasant Borough was first to report a possible rabies epidemic on Wednesday. Point Pleasant Borough police Chief Robert Lokerson on Thursday afternoon told New Jersey 101.5 there were nine rabid raccoons all over his borough.
Vineland, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

3 men accused in Vineland, NJ shooting death of 10-year-old girl

VINELAND — Three men have been arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed a 10-year-old girl on the Fourth of July. William L. Harris, 28, of Vineland was charged with murder and aggravated manslaughter, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae announced on Thursday, stemming from the death of Jasayde Holder, who had recently finished fourth grade.
Mahwah, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

Mahwah, NJ gas station employee charged with murder of co-worker

MAHWAH — A township man is charged with murder in a shooting at his home that claimed the life of a fellow gas station worker. Police responded Monday night to the residence of Milan Ghimire, 23, and found the victim, Phu Tsewang, 56, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a release from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
Stockton, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

SUV catches fire at NJ Turnpike service area gas pump

An SUV caught fire at a gas pump at a New Jersey Turnpike service area on Monday afternoon, according to police. The fire at the Sunoco station at the Richard Stockton service area on the southbound side near Exit 7A around 1:35 p.m. sent a plume of black smoke that could be seen for miles, according to State Police Trooper Charles Marchan.
Burlington County, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

More charges in Mount Laurel racism case

A judge could decide as early as today if Edward Matthews will be set free pending trial. Edwards is the Mount Laurel man whose racist tirade against a neighbor was caught on video, triggering protests at his home. Ahead of today's hearing, police have filed more charges against him. Residents...

Comments / 10

Community Policy