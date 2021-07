Imagine Dragons have released the music video for their new single, “Wrecked.”. Directed by Matt Eastin, who directed the band’s previous clips for “Follow You” and “Cutthroat,” the video follows frontman Dan Reynolds as he’s haunted by the ghost of a lost loved one. He sees her at a crowded party, on the street and on a beach, but she’s not really there. In between, Reynolds is seen standing in the rain, where he’s the only person in a crowd without an umbrella.