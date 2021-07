Zetazs has engineered and designed a new electric scooter called the Ranger Pro which has a top speed of 25 km/h and a range of up to 60 km on a fully charged battery. Equipped with 10 inch tires and weighing just 14.5 kg the electric scooter is capable of gliding up 25 degree hills and has launched via Kickstarter, and has already raised the required funds needed to make the jump into production. The robust electric scooter is perfect for urban living and has been specifically designed for your everyday journey.