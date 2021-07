When you’ve done everything, you can expand into anything. Over the last 20 years, Kevin Hart has been a cop, stand-up comedian, Jumanji zoologist, jobless night school student, a beeper store employee, and one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood. At 42-years-old, Hart is ready for the next chapter in his career, and speaking with Complex, that includes being a Black father on screen for the world to see and learning about classic cars with his best friends, the Plastic Cup Boyz—Harry “Bucket Lo” Ratchford, Joey “Dubbs” Wells, John “Burgandee” Clausell, Ron “Boss” Everline, and Will “Spank” Horton—on an app mostly car enthusiasts will see.