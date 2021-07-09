Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Delta variant of COVID-19 takes hold in NYC

Posted by 
The New York City Update
The New York City Update
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X251D_0asErRBz00
(Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK, N.Y.) The New York City Health Department released new data Friday showing the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 now accounts for more than a quarter of new cases over the last four weeks.

The Delta variant, which first emerged in India before spreading around the world, now accounts for 26% of new cases in New York City, the same percentage of new cases as the Alpha variant.

According to NBC New York, the Delta variant only accounted for about 5% of new cases a month ago, and now it's the most dominant variant in the U.S. and nearly the most dominant in NYC.

But despite the variant's rise in the city, the city's case numbers remain far below what they were just a few months ago amid significant vaccination of the city population.

According to city health data, there has been a daily average of 208 new cases per day for the last 28 days. As of Thursday, according to state vaccination data, around 68.7% of adults had received one vaccine dose across the city's five boroughs.

The Delta variant has been shown to spread more easily than previous variants and cause more severe outcomes, but the Centers for Disease Control said last week that existing vaccines protect against it and the White House said earlier this week that the vast majority of new COVID deaths and hospitalizations are occurring in unvaccinated people.

Comments / 7

The New York City Update

The New York City Update

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
463
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and safety updates from the Big Apple.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Covid 19#Nbc New York#The White House#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
White House
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

The COVID-19 Situation in the U.S Might Deteriorate

The number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus keeps getting higher in the U.S, and many states have already added some restrictions. Los Angeles County already decided to make mandatory again wearing masks indoors, even for those fully vaccinated. According to CNN, this decision came after the Delta variant started to become dominant in the U.S, and for more than a week, Los Angeles had more than 1.000 new cases daily. Last week, Orange County Mayor was thinking of also making masks mandatory indoors and in crowded places due to a rise in daily infections.
Posted by
Thomas Smith

Are Covid-19 Mask Mandates and Lockdowns Coming Back to the Bay Area?

Just when you thought it was safe to go out without a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic in the San Francisco Bay Area, something major changed in the state’s pattern of Covid-19 infections. That something is the Delta Variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus which currently accounts for an increasing proportion of cases in the United States.
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

Catt Sadler contracts COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated: She says Delta variant is relentless, highly contagious and grabbed hold of her

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Catt Sadler, an entertainment reporter who is probably best known for her work with” E! News,” “E! News Weekend” and “Daily Pop,” revealed that she has contracted the Delta variant of COVID-19 — even though she was fully vaccinated, according to Page Six. Sadler, 46, who...
New York City, NYPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

COVID Cases Have Nearly Tripled in New York

The coronavirus crisis is sadly far from over. On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed 1.28 percent of all COVID tests over the previous 24 hours came back positive. 1.28 percent is the highest one-day total since mid-May. According to Cuomo, 643 tests came back positive on Monday out of 50,053...
New York City, NYfox5ny.com

Delta variant spread in New York area highlights vaccination urgency, officials say

NEW YORK - New York City's health commissioner is warning that COVID-19 cases are ticking up ever so slightly in neighborhoods where people have not been vaccinated. "We are seeing in some cases in New York city that cases are on the rise particularly in Staten Island but also in other parts in the city from Brooklyn to the Bronx to Queens," Dr. Dave Chokshi said. "A common thread — it's in places where there's still a large number of people who remain unvaccinated."
New York City, NYWellsville Daily Reporter

COVID-19 cases in New York surge 66% as virus still lingers, records show

New coronavirus cases leaped in New York in the week ending Sunday, rising 66% as 3,970 cases were reported, state and national records show. The rise still represented a small number of new cases compared to the spring and last year, and the state's overall positivity rates has been under 1% for more than a month, falling to lower than 0.4% in mid June.
New York City, NYwbgo.org

Coronavirus Cases And Positivity Rising In NYC

A couple coronavirus indicators continue to head in the wrong direction in New York City. The seven day positivity rate is at one-point-two-seven percent, the highest it’s been in a long time. There are pockets of the city where the rate is much higher. The number of cases is also rising but COVID related hospitalization numbers remain very low. Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily News

NYC schools sticking with COVID mask mandate despite new CDC guidance: De Blasio

New York City teachers and students, hang onto those masks. Mayor de Blasio is planning to stick with a universal mask mandate in city schools this fall, despite new Centers for Disease Control guidance last week suggesting vaccinated kids and adults can safely ditch their masks inside classrooms. “For now, assume we’re wearing masks, but that could change as we get closer,” Hizzoner said ...

Comments / 7

Community Policy