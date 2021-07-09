Delta variant of COVID-19 takes hold in NYC

(Hugh Hastings/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK, N.Y.) The New York City Health Department released new data Friday showing the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 now accounts for more than a quarter of new cases over the last four weeks.

The Delta variant, which first emerged in India before spreading around the world, now accounts for 26% of new cases in New York City, the same percentage of new cases as the Alpha variant.

According to NBC New York , the Delta variant only accounted for about 5% of new cases a month ago, and now it's the most dominant variant in the U.S. and nearly the most dominant in NYC.

But despite the variant's rise in the city, the city's case numbers remain far below what they were just a few months ago amid significant vaccination of the city population.

According to city health data , there has been a daily average of 208 new cases per day for the last 28 days. As of Thursday, according to state vaccination data , around 68.7% of adults had received one vaccine dose across the city's five boroughs.

The Delta variant has been shown to spread more easily than previous variants and cause more severe outcomes, but the Centers for Disease Control said last week that existing vaccines protect against it and the White House said earlier this week that the vast majority of new COVID deaths and hospitalizations are occurring in unvaccinated people.