Flashback: Paul McCartney & Wings’ Original Lineup Plays Final Gig

By Music News
wfav951.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was 48 years ago Saturday night (July 10th, 1973) that the original lineup of Paul McCartney's solo band Wings played their 58th and final show in Newcastle, England. The show was recorded by McCartney and briefly considered to be released as Wings' first live album and followup to their recent chart-topper, Red Rose Speedway. An acetate of the show at Newcastle City Hall was pressed by Apple Records and has since made the rounds on the bootleg and collectors circles.

