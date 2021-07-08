Flashback: Paul McCartney & Wings’ Original Lineup Plays Final Gig

In a recent interview with SiriusXM's "Jim & Sam Show", KISS frontman Paul Stanley was asked why he thinks fans are so attached to the idea of a reunion of the band's original lineup. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, the original four are the original four. We were the ones who started this and created the template that we still stand by today. I think where people go wrong is when they think that things can remain timeless and that time doesn't take its toll. You may want mom and dad to be back together, but it didn't work out. And we had amazing moments and amazing times, and we did some phenomenal things together which, look, tie me to them forever. But that's not the fairy tale; it doesn't end there.