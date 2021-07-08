Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kanye West Helped Kim Kardashian Rebrand KKW

By Music News
wfav951.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West reportedly helped estranged wife Kim Kardashian West rebrand KKW Beauty. According to Page Six, a source shut down rumors that Kim was rebranding in order to remove the “W” from KKW Beauty. The source explained, “Kim is still Kim Kardashian West and has not changed her legal name....

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kkw Beauty
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rebranding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare New Pic of Brother Rob

Rob Kardashian is looking healthy and happy. Khloe Kardashian shared a picture of her brother on Instagram on Monday, a rare occurrence after he stopped appearing on the family's reality show,Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Khloe shared a selfie with both 34-year-old Rob and their sister, 23-year-old Kylie Jenner. Rob...
Celebritiestoofab.com

Kim Kardashian Admits Something VERY Embarrassing in KUWTK Deleted Scene

Get out the Poo-Pourri -- Kim Kardashian has an "embarrassing" bathroom confession to make. In a bonus scene from the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the reality star hilariously admitted she accidentally clogged the toilet. Kim brought up the incident while sitting on the couch with her...
Beauty & Fashionwiltonbulletin.com

Kim Kardashian's Underwear Joins Team USA

Two things Olympians may not seem to have much use for are shapewear, which those of us who are not in Olympic shape use to slim and smooth the less flattering curves and bulges of our non-athlete bodies, and athleisure wear, which non-athletes wear to convey that we might work out someday, but definitely not right now. Regardless, Team USA will be outfitted in Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims this year, marking the first time a direct-to-consumer brand will outfit U.S. Olympians as an official partner.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Can You Recognize Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in "Disguise" in Adorable Baby Pic?

Watch: Will Kim Kardashian Limit Sexy Pics in New Lawyer Career?. A true Transformation Tuesday. On Tuesday, June 29, Kim Kardashian posted an adorable throwback photo of herself and sister Kourtney Kardashian "in disguise." The two then-toddlers are wearing Groucho Marx costume masks and funny faces in a hilarious pose as Kourtney puts her arm around Kim, wearing her signature bubblegum pink even as a little kid!
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Scott Disick just called Kim Kardashian hot on Instagram

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians clan are a tight-knit family, as proved by Scott Disick's latest comments about Kim Kardashian. Kourtney Kardashian's ex Scott recently bigged up his kind-of-sister-in-law on Instagram, calling one of her bikini photos "hot". 40-year-old Kim shared a series of swimwear snaps in support of...
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Kanye West, Farewell to Kim Kardashian Also on Social Media, She: “I Want Someone With…”

Kanye West, after the photos in which he is with Irina Shayk who would begin dating a few weeks ago, decided to cancel his ex-wife Kim Kardashian from his social contacts. The rapper, in fact, no longer follows his ex-wife on Instagram and the decision would have been made after listening to the words that the queen of social media said during the last episode of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. Kardashian, during the grand finale, indulged in a series of confessions about her ex-husband talking to her mother Kris. “I never thought I was alone. I always believed it was okay for me to have a husband residing in other states. I could just have my children, and follow Kanye in his race. I thought so until I was forty years old. Then, I crossed the threshold of the -anta, and I realized that no, I would not want a husband residing in a state other than my own., Kardashian said, admitting that she often felt alone.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

People think Kim Kardashian just dropped a hint she's in a new relationship

Fans think Kim Kardashian just dropped a major hint that she's in a new relationship, after a cryptic Instagram caption seems to hint at a recent romance. Kim posted the picture on Instagram on Sunday to show off her full face of glam from make up artist Mario aka Make Up by Mario. Wearing a blue leopard print halter top with wavy hair and a classic Kardashian filter, she looked every bit as stunning as ever. But fans were far more distracted by the cryptic caption that accompanied the post, with many of them convinced it suggests Kim could be in a new relationship.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Kim Kardashian Is Changing Her Beauty Brand Name

Kim Kardashian is shutting down her beauty brand for a moment for a total re-brand. The reality star took to Instagram to announce her KKW Beauty brand will be temporarily shut down to relaunch "under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look," according to Entertainment Tonight. In a series of Instagram Stories, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star thanked her "loyal customers" for the past four years of KKW Beauty and broke the news to fans that the brand will be shutting down on August 1. "I'm excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned," said the Kardashian, who plans to combine KKW Beauty and KKW fragrance under one umbrella.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognisable with bleached eyebrows

Someone hand me the peroxide because Kim Kardashian has officially bleached her eyebrows. And they look *unreal*. Following the likes of Maisie Williams, Kim K embraced the ethereal, bleached brow look in her promotional shoot for her latest Skims collection. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted a series of behind-the-scenes pics to Instagram, showcasing an old-school glamour look.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kim Kardashian Is Totally Changing Back Her Style After Kanye West Split And Fans Are Loving It

A lot has transpired for Kim Kardashian during the last 14 years as she and her family became household and brand names through Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She launched beauty and shapewear companies that have put her at billionaire status, as well as Olympic sponsor status. She had four kids with soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West. Following their split earlier this year, though, fans are noting a huge change within the reality star's fashion style.

Comments / 0

Community Policy