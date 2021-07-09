Cancel
Health

How to Overcome E-comm-itis Through Incontinence Sales

By Ken Edmunds
homecaremag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReposition your incontinence aisle as the go-to source. At first, the symptoms were subtle: a slowing rate of sales, a dull pain at the cash register, maybe increased anxiety at the end of the month. But when they worsened, you looked for a formal diagnosis only to find your worst fears recognized. You have E-comm-itis. This disease affects the incontinence section of your store and is brought on by the increasing presence of online retailers selling incontinence products. Left untreated, the disease can easily spread to other areas. Many home medical equipment dealers accept their diagnosis and opt for elective surgery in the form of the complete removal of their incontinence section. Some stores decided to fight the disease, but still don’t have healthy incontinence sales to this day.

