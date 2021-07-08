Cancel
Paris, IL

Lil Baby Arrested For Marijuana In Paris

 12 days ago

Rapper Lil Baby was arrested in Paris for marijuana possession. According to TMZ, Baby, along with NBA star James Harden and others were apparently swarmed by cops during a search at the Avenue Montaigne. In a video that surfaced online, Harden is heard saying he doesn't understand why he's being searched. The site reported that the vehicle the men were traveling in was pulled over by cops and officers could smell marijana. When the cops searched the vehicle, allegedly 20 grams of marijuana was discovered.

