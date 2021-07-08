Creedence Clearwater Revival Scores Digital Chart-Topper
Finally — nearly 50 years after they split — Creedence Clearwater Revival has scored a Number One hit on a Billboard singles charts. The group, led by songwriter John Fogerty, scored a whopping 17 Top 30 era-defining hits between 1968 and 1972 — with no less than four of them stalling at Number Two. At last, the band has topped the charts with their 1970 classic “Have You Ever Seen The Rain” hitting Number One on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales Chart for two consecutive weeks.wfav951.com
