Didja ever go geocaching? A good number of Michiganders have, and there are still a good number of people who don't know what it is. It's a treasure hunt.....and anyone can do it. There is no real treasure to be found, just trinkets and memorabilia left by other geocachers...and it's up to you to find these little treasure troves that have been squirreled away. They are usually out of sight by 'normal' people who are out hiking trails, but since you're a geocacher, you know where to look.