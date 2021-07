Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's Oklahoma wedding was a dream come true. As per an insider close to PEOPLE, Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 45, July 3rd wedding at the latter's ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma was just what they envisioned, but they chose to wed earlier this month because of their work schedules. "They're both very, very busy this year with work, and this was the only time they could fit in the wedding,” a source explained to the celebrity gossip outlet.