Dua Lipa To Make Acting Debut In Spy Thriller

One can bet that there will be opposition to this since the Fantastic Four, including Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, have all been white up until the 2015 version, when Michael B. Jordan played the part of Johnny Storm. It’s easy to say that it wasn’t the role that Jordan was born to play, but he did come back as Erik Killmonger and was all kinds of great. But the fact is that Jonathan Majors did step in as He Who Remains at the end of Loki, and will no doubt be headed back for season 2. But those that have read the comics know very well that his introduction as He Who Remains is yet another name for Kang the Conqueror, who in turn is known also known as Nathaniel Richards, who is a descendant of Reed Richards. So it does make sense for Ahmed Best to throw his name into the mix to see what will happen. Of course, given that Nathaniel Richards is born so far into the future, it’s hard to say if this will affect who will be selected as Reed Richards since as it’s been seen over the centuries, bloodlines can change and include quite a few different races as people marry and mingle back and forth.