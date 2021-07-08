Cancel
Dua Lipa To Make Acting Debut In Spy Thriller

By Music News
wfav951.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDua Lipa is set to make her acting debut in Mathew Vaughn’s newly-announced spy thriller Argylle. She’s joining a major ensemble of A-list talent including John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson, and Henry Cavill. The story follows the world’s greatest spy Argylle as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure....

MoviesMovieWeb

Dua Lipa, John Cena, Henry Cavill & More Join Matthew Vaughn's All-Star Spy Movie Argylle

Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn will be at the helm of a new action spy (hopefully) franchise film Argylle. It will be an all star cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena and Samuel L. Jackson, as well as British pop sensation and Grammy winning popstar Dua Lipa in her acting debut. She will also be creating original music for the title track and score. Talk about a jackpot cast!
MusicNME

Dua Lipa hints at new collaboration with the late Pop Smoke

Dua Lipa has hinted that she’s set to release a new collaboration with the late Pop Smoke next week. The Brooklyn drill star – whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson – was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles in February 2020. He was 20 years old.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Argylle, the next Hollywood boom with Dua Lipa and many stars

One of the most popular premieres for the coming months, Argylle, is approaching. The spy movie is preparing to reunite a luxurious cast. Having a top-tier star in a movie is not an easy task these days, much less when it comes to bringing together several of them. Salaries, dealing with such strong personalities and finding a space on the agendas can be a headache for producers. However, when achieved, this could be a great guarantee of a smash box office success. This plans to be the case for Argylle, the new great bet of the world of the seventh art.
Celebritiesdbrnews.com

Dua Lipa lands first acting gig

Pop star Dua Lipa is going to be making her acting debut soon, as the Grammy winner has been cast in the star-studded spy thriller ‘Argylle’ from ‘Kingsman’ franchise director Matthew Vaughn.
CelebritiesNME

Dua Lipa is being sued for sharing a paparazzi photo of herself

Dua Lipa is facing a lawsuit after she shared a paparazzi photo of herself. Integral Images filed an eight-page lawsuit against the pop star on Tuesday (July 6), claiming copyright infringement because she did so “without permission or authorisation”. As Billboard reports, the company writes that Lipa shared one of...
Celebritieszapgossip.com

Dua Lipa: Kylie Minogue is the queen of pop

Dua Lipa admits Kylie Minogue has been an inspiration to her since she was a child. The 25-year-old singer and Kylie, 53, teamed up to record the remix of ‘Real Groove’ – from the Australian pop superstar’s 15th studio album ‘Disco’ – and Dua admits the experience was a dream come true because she has been a fan of Kylie since she was just eight years old.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L Jackson to Star in Matthew Vaughn Spy Thriller ‘Argylle’

“Kick-Ass” and “Kingsman” director Matthew Vaughn has set an all-star cast for what will be his next film, a spy thriller called “Argylle.”. Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena and pop star Dua Lipa will all star in the project. “Argylle” will be Lipa’s first film role. She will also provide original music for the title track and score.
MoviesMovieWeb

Jason Momoa & The Rock Tried to Make a Movie Together Once, and It Might Still Happen

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is very hopeful that he will one day be able to team-up with fellow Hollywood behemoth and Black Adam star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for what would surely be the pinnacle of action movie duos. While the pair have yet to come face-to-face on screen, which Momoa blames on their respective busy schedules, the actor certainly thinks it will happen eventually. Which begs the question, is the big screen even big enough to fit both men at once?
Moviesepicstream.com

Henry Cavill Will Reportedly Make Superman Comeback in Black Adam

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Many DC fans believe that Henry Cavill is the true successor to Christopher Reeves' Superman throne but it's painfully obvious that Warner Bros. doesn't feel the same way about the British actor. I'm saying that, of course, because up until now, we've yet to get ourselves...
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Independence Day’ Team Reveals Studio Reaction to Will Smith: ‘Cast Black Guy, Kill Foreign Box Office’

“Independence Day” director Roland Emmerich and producer-writer Dean Devlin celebrated the film’s 25th anniversary this week by participating in The Hollywood Reporter’s oral history of the alien invasion blockbuster. While discussing the film’s casting, the duo recalled studio executives at 20th Century Fox refusing their pitch to cast Will Smith in the lead role due to the racist Hollywood ideology that audiences in foreign markets don’t show up to movies led by Black actors. Once Emmerich and Devlin locked in Jeff Goldblum, they were adamant Will Smith be his co-star.
Moviesjustjaredjr.com

Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Star On New 'Dune' Character Posters!

Warner Bros. has released new characters posters for the highly-anticipated upcoming movie Dune!. Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet are among the stars of the film that are featured on the new poster images. The 24-year-old actress plays Chani, while the 25-year-old actor stars as Paul, in the new movie. Also getting...
MusicNME

Dua Lipa reunites with BLACKPINK’s Jennie in LA

Dua Lipa has reunited with BLACKPINK‘s Jennie in Los Angeles this week. Yesterday (July 6), the British pop star took to Instagram to share images from the past week in her life, alongside the caption “peek into the week”. Among the pictures was a photo of the ‘Physical’ singer taking a mirror selfie with Jennie in LA, who uploaded her picture with Jennie, supposedly while the K-pop idol and fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé are in LA.
Moviesepicstream.com

Superman Actor Henry Cavill Reportedly Meets with Marvel Studios

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. The real status of Man of Steel star Henry Cavill in the DC Extended Universe is still shrouded by mystery and fans are under the impression that the British actor is no longer returning as Superman in the franchise, especially considering Warner Bros. have made its reboot plans public earlier this year.
MusicSFGate

Pop Smoke, Dua Lipa, and the Art of the Posthumous Duet

Dua Lipa singing the words “You can’t say Pop without Smoke” was not on many 2021 bingo cards. Yet there it is on “Demeanor,” one of many posthumous collaborations on the slain Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke’s second LP, Faith. Dua is the biggest surprise in the crowd of hip-hop heavyweights who feature on the 20-track album. As if possessed by the spirit of the Flossy’s finest himself, the girl does what she must on the song.
MoviesTVOvermind

Ahmed Best Wants to Star as Mr. Fantastic

One can bet that there will be opposition to this since the Fantastic Four, including Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, have all been white up until the 2015 version, when Michael B. Jordan played the part of Johnny Storm. It’s easy to say that it wasn’t the role that Jordan was born to play, but he did come back as Erik Killmonger and was all kinds of great. But the fact is that Jonathan Majors did step in as He Who Remains at the end of Loki, and will no doubt be headed back for season 2. But those that have read the comics know very well that his introduction as He Who Remains is yet another name for Kang the Conqueror, who in turn is known also known as Nathaniel Richards, who is a descendant of Reed Richards. So it does make sense for Ahmed Best to throw his name into the mix to see what will happen. Of course, given that Nathaniel Richards is born so far into the future, it’s hard to say if this will affect who will be selected as Reed Richards since as it’s been seen over the centuries, bloodlines can change and include quite a few different races as people marry and mingle back and forth.

