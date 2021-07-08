Cancel
Jordan Davis Releases EP Title Track Featuring Luke Bryan

By Music News
wfav951.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Davis is still climbing the charts with his current Top Five hit, “Amost Maybes,” but he has just released a new song called “Buy Dirt” which is a collaboration with his labelmate Luke Bryan. Jordan co-wrote the song during the pandemic, and as he tells us, it's a reminder of the things in life that really matter. “‘Buy Dirt’ is a song that came to me a couple of months into the pandemic. We couldn’t tour, music, everything was at a standstill. I came to the realization of man, all you need is your faith, your family and your friends. And music’s great and I love it and I’m happy I get to do it, but at the end of the day those are three things that I need to always keep at the top of my list, and ‘Buy Dirt’ is my kind of pledge to that.”

wfav951.com

Luke Bryan
#Buy Dirt
