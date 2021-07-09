Cancel
Genshin Impact 2.0 includes Inazuma, new characters, cross-save for PlayStation

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGenshin Impact‘s next major update, The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia, will arrive on PC, PlayStation, and mobile on July 21st, developer miHoYo has announced. The big addition in version 2.0 is Inazuma, the third major region of Teyvat. This new area is located across the sea from Mondstadt and Liyue and is ruled by the Electro Archon. Inazuma is made up of six islands and is home to several new bosses, including the Pyro Hypostasis, Perpetual Mechanical Array, and Maguu Kenki.

Comments / 0

