Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Chris Klimek

publicradioeast.org
 8 days ago

What's Making Us Happy: A Guide For Your Weekend Watching, Listening And Reading. In 'Terminator: Dark Fate,' A Faltering Franchise Gets A Hard Reset. A Breezy Look At The Making Of A Blaxploitation Classic: 'Dolemite Is My Name'. By Chris Klimek • Oct 6, 2019. Note: This film is now...

www.publicradioeast.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Chad Stahelski
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Rudy Ray Moore
Person
Richard Jewell
Person
David Leitch
Person
Michael Mann
Person
Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassin#Better Stunts Actors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Uber
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Aquaman 2,’ ‘John Wick 4’ and More Major Blockbusters Begin Filming, Signaling Production Revival

“It feels good to say, ‘Cinema is back!’” Vin Diesel told Variety on Saturday night. It was reported the following morning that “F9: The Fast Saga” raked in $70 million from 4,179 North American theaters, marking the largest opening at the U.S. box office since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The previous holder of this feat was Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” with $48.3 million.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 4 Is Bringing Back Yet Another Beloved Character

When the John Wick: Chapter 4 castings first started being announced/reported, it was all newcomers who were being revealed to join Keanu Reeves for his next outing as the assassin labeled the “Baba Yaga.” But in recent weeks, a few familiar faces from the first three John Wick movies have been confirmed to return for the now-filming Chapter 4, and the latest of the bunch is Ian McShane’s Winston, the owner of the New York branch of the Continental Hotel.
MoviesPopculture

'John Wick 4' Confirms Key Actor Returning

John Wick 4 is currently in production, and Lionsgate has officially added one more returning character who is ket to the franchise. Deadline reports that Ian McShane will be coming back to play Winston, owner of assassin-hideaway-hotel The Continental. "I couldn’t be happier than to welcome Ian McShane back to John Wick: Chapter 4," said director Chad Stahelski. "He is not only an amazing actor but is an indispensable collaborator who has helped define the world of John Wick." [Please Note: Spoilers Below for the John Wick Films.]
MoviesComicBook

John Wick 4: Donnie Yen Posts Touching Tribute to Family Before Leaving to Film

John Wick: Chapter 4 was originally supposed to hit theatres in May, but it was one of the many films delayed due to the pandemic. The movie finally went into production at the end of June, and it was also announced last month that Ip Man and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star, Donnie Yen, would be joining the cast. Yesterday, Yen took to social media to share a touching post in honor of his family and revealed how tough it is to leave them when he goes to film his movies.
MoviesComicBook

John Wick Star Ian McShane Returning for Chapter 4

The fourth installment in the popular John Wick action franchise is currently in production, and many of the beloved stars from earlier films in the series are making their return. Keanu Reeves is obviously reprising his role as the titular assassin on the run in John Wick: Chapter 4, and news broke recently that Lance Reddick would be returning to the fold as Charon. Now, with filming underway, Ian McShane is preparing his fourth John Wick appearance.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

John Wick TV Show The Continental Gets The Book of Eli Director Albert Hughes

It would appear that the prequel event series to John Wick has snagged filmmaker Albert Hughes to direct two episodes of the three part series for Lionsgate and Starz. The Continental was originally planned as a full spin-off series from the Wick movies when it was discussed in detail back in April, but it has now been redeveloped into a three night event that will have 90 minute episodes, all rumored to have an individual budget of over $20 million. Although there will be no appearance by Keanu Reeves in the prequel, there is still plenty for fans of the series to look forward to.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Antonio Banderas Joins Indiana Jones 5, and More Movie News

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as Indiana Jones 5, John Wick Chapter 4, and the next Star Trek. Harrison Ford is now filming (after injuring his shoulder during rehearsals) the fifth Indiana Jones (the full title of which hasn’t been announced yet) with director James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari), but we haven’t really heard much about most of the film’s cast, except for Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (whose 1960s-style costume was revealed online this week). The same is true for the latest star to join Indiana Jones 5 (7/29/2022), which is Antonio Banderas, whose role in the film we also know pretty much nothing about. Nevertheless, the Indy 5 cast is shaping up to be an impressive one, so here’s to hoping the end result is worth the wait.
MoviesGreenwichTime

Robert Downey Jr. to Co-Star in Adaptation of 'The Sympathizer' for HBO and A24

Viet Thanh Nguyen’s best-selling debut espionage thriller “The Sympathizer” is getting the silver screen treatment at HBO from A24. Robert Downey Jr. (“The Avengers” franchise, “Iron Man”) will co-star as well as produce the show. Park Chan-wook, director of 2003’s “Oldboy” and 2016’s “The Handmaiden,” will serve as co-showrunner with...
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

L.A. Confidential screenwriter says Warner Bros. rejected a sequel starring Chadwick Boseman, Russell Crowe, and Guy Pearce

L.A. Confidential screenwriter Brian Helgeland has revealed that he pitched a sequel to the hit crime movie to Warner Bros., which the studio turned down. The sequel would have starred original cast members Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce, along with the late Chadwick Boseman as a young police officer. "We worked the whole thing out. It was great. And Warners passed," Helgeland told The Ringer.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Chris Evangelista

9/10 98% One Night in Miami (2020) It's impossible not to become engrossed with what we're seeing; we want to spend as much time with these guys as we possibly can, and when the film fades to darkness, we're sorry to see them go. - Slashfilm EDIT Read More | Posted Sep 11, 2020.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

McShane Confirmed For Fourth “John Wick”

Ian McShane has closed a deal to reprise his role as Winston opposite Keanu Reeves in the Chad Stahelski-directed “John Wick: Chapter 4” for Lionsgate. McShane joins the previously announced cast of Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson along with fellow returnee Lance Reddick. McShane has played the...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

John Wick Prequel The Continental Will Be A 3-Part Event Series

Shooting on Chapter 4 may have only started a couple of weeks ago, but the John Wick franchise is set to get a whole lot bigger, now that prequel series The Continental has taken several massive steps forward. The show was initially announced to be in the works in the summer of 2017, and was ordered straight to series by Starz in January 2018.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Denzel Washington Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Akira Kurosawa’s Seven Samurai is the cinematic gift that keeps on giving, having been remade and reinterpreted in a variety of different guises, with Zack Snyder the latest to homage the all-time great after refitting his abandoned Star Wars spinoff into Netflix’s epic sci-fi blockbuster Rebel Moon. The most famous...
MoviesThe Independent

Quentin Tarantino movie theory suggests Leonardo DiCaprio plays Rick Dalton in Django Unchained

A meta theory suggests that Quentin Tarantino film Django Unchained is actually a film within a film. A few Reddit users have previously wondered whether the 2012 western film, starring Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz, is actually a film that was made and released in the same world as the director’s most recent film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is available to stream on Netflix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy