AP PHOTOS: Mark Cavendish and his 34 Tour stage wins

By The Associated Press
Raleigh News & Observer
 8 days ago

Mark Cavendish has saved the best for the end: Matching the great Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 Tour de France stage wins at the twilight of his storied career. The sprint veteran equaled the record on Friday in the southern city of Carcassonne, 13 years after he claimed his maiden win.

