AP PHOTOS: Mark Cavendish and his 34 Tour stage wins

All change on the front of the race with a 13-man group now leading the way. Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick Step), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-Nippo), Edvald Boasson Hagen (TotalÉnergies), Imanol Erviti (Movistar), André Greipel (ISN), Sergio Henao (Qhubeka-NextHash), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), Luka Mezgec (BikeExchange), Brent Van Moer (Lotto-Soudal), Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Harry Sweeny (Lotto-Soudal), Connor Swift (Arkéa-Samsic) and Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) have formed an early breakaway. As it stands they lead the maillot jaune by 21sec, while two other groups trail by 33sec and 58sec respectively – Geraint Thomas and his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate Richie Porte are in the fourth group on the road. Ouch!
Comments / 0