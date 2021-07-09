Couple Contrasts Abandoned Spaces and Colorful Coats in Surreal Photos

The fascination and beauty of chasing waterfalls never seem to wane and I know I’m not alone and it is not just photographers chasing them. Some of the best times I’ve had in landscape photography have been hiking to a waterfall and then sitting in awe at its beauty as water cascades over rocks. Not only does it look amazing up close, but the sounds of the waterfall are also soothing. Below, I share my top seven mistakes to avoid when photographing waterfalls.