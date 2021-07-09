Cancel
Photography

Couple Contrasts Abandoned Spaces and Colorful Coats in Surreal Photos

By Anete Lusina
petapixel.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA mysterious duo who go by the name “Yellow Jackets,” has intrigued viewers with their eerie, anonymous self-portraits set in abandoned locations. When it comes to urban exploration — also known as “urbex” — photography, it is not easy to create something that will stand out. The two artists behind Yellow Jackets, however, have found a way to leave a lasting mark. With their unique vision and execution, they travel to abandoned sites and create stills that resemble cinematic thriller or horror movie posters.

