Big 12 Breakdown: How does the 2021 Baylor class stack up?

NEW YORK — Quarterback is the most important position in football, which is why teams will do whatever it takes to obtain one. This year’s rookie crop of signal callers includes five players who were drafted in the first round of the NFL draft in April, including the first three picks. Clemson star Trevor Lawrence went No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, BYU’s Zach Wilson was selected by the Jets with the next pick and the San Francisco 49ers nabbed North Dakota State’s Trey Lance third. The Chicago Bears took Justin Fields out of Ohio State at No. 11 and Alabama product Mac Jones rounded out the rookie first-rounders at No. 15 to the New England Patriots.