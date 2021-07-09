Big 12 Breakdown: How does the 2021 Baylor class stack up?

How do the 10 conferences stack up for 2021? Athlon Sports ranks all 10 leagues from best to worst. The pecking order among college football conferences going into the 2021 season is relatively stable. The SEC ranks as college football’s No. 1 conference once again. Alabama is Athlon's pick to win the 2021 national championship, with Georgia and Texas A&M also projected to finish inside the top 10. Ohio State sits atop the Big Ten, with a solid middle class (Iowa, Penn State, Wisconsin and Indiana) in place this fall. Clemson lifts the ACC up to the No. 3 spot. The Big 12 checks in at No. 4 and the Pac-12 ranks No. 5. The American Athletic Conference ranks No. 6 overall and is No. 1 among Group of 5 leagues. However, the Mountain West isn't far behind with the emergence of Nevada and San Jose State and the steady performance of Boise State.
