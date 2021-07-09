Poultry owners cautioned to protect flocks against mystery songbird illness
State authorities are advising poultry owners to take precautions as an unidentified illness continues to kill songbirds in several states, including Ohio. The Ohio Department of Agriculture and Ohio Department of Natural Resources say chickens, ducks, turkeys, and other domestic species should be protected from potential exposure to wild birds. Ohioans are advised to stop feeding wild birds and to remove and clean feeders.www.toledoblade.com
