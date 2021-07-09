Cancel
Radio Active Kids July 10! Key Wilde IN STUDIO!!!!!!!

By Sagan
ashevillefm.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExciting news! We have our first IN-STUDIO PERFORMANCE in more than a year and a half this week on Radio Active Kids! Key of Key Wilde & Mr Clarke will stop by to chat about his weekly song project with WFMU & play some tunes! Also, new music by The Beanies, uncle dox, Dame Drummer & Tommy from Alphabet Rockers, Aro, Ms. Niki’s Music Class, Mr. T & Friends Music, KIZZRock, MC Kreacher, A Horse A Spoon A Bucket, Watch Reggie Run, & #Nanzemort, plus a couple requests for Laurie Berkner Band! 8-10am ET Saturday at ashevillefm.org/show/radio-active-kids or tun.in/pjiei & podcasting at anchor.fm/radio-active-kids!

