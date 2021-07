Under two weeks from the Trade Deadline, and the Cubs remained 8.0 games back despite their win last night. The Brewers also won, and although their schedule gets harder later this year, it doesn’t really toughen up much until the second week of August … long past the Deadline. So the chances of the Cubs making a MONSTER run to actually change plans is all the less likely, regardless of how many games the Cubs win now that they are back in a soft part of their schedule. I think you already know all of this, but just in case last night’s win turned your head at all.