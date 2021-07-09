Food Friday: More Than S’Mores

When you have a cold and your immune system is down, you likely reach for a glass of orange juice, right? Oranges—along with other citrus fruits—are always advertised as being high in vitamin C, one of the most prominent vitamins you need in your diet. Vitamin C is a water-soluble vitamin and an antioxidant that can help improve your skin and keep your immune system healthy. According to the Indian Journal of Clinical Biochemistry, vitamin C has also been proven to be beneficial for reducing the risk of developing chronic diseases like cancer, atherosclerosis, diabetes, neurodegenerative disease. And….scurvy.