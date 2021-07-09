Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dwyane Wade Gets Emotional, Gives Uplifting Speech At Condo Collapse Site

Posted by 
WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Athletes are giving their support to victims, survivors, and rescue crews following the condo collapse in Miami, Florida last month. A former NBA star is now paying his respects to those affected by the tragedy, according to TMZ. Ex-Miami Heat legend Dwayne Wade reportedly dropped by the site of where...

y100.iheart.com

Comments / 0

WHYI Y100

WHYI Y100

Miami, FL
935
Followers
560
Post
336K+
Views
ABOUT

Miami #1 Hit Music Station

 https://y100.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Jaylen Waddle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condo#Tmz#Ex Miami Heat#Nbc#Dolphins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Los Angeles Lakers star robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope encountered a life-threatening situation when a group of men robbed him at gunpoint in the driveway of his Los Angeles home. Caldwell-Pope, a key member of the Lakers NBA championship squad in 2020, was reportedly hanging out with his boys in front of his home on June 17, 2021, though the incident wasn’t reported by TMZ until Saturday June 26.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has Another Star In Mind For The Lakers

Magic Johnson became one of the greatest point guards of all-time with the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980’s. Three decades later, he’s doing his best to recruit another great ball-handler to join his former organization. After being bounced in the first round of this year’s playoffs, the Lakers will...
NBAHollywood Life

Scottie Pippen Faces Backlash For Saying LeBron James Won NBA Championship ‘Without Any Help’

Fans are clapping back at Scottie Pippen for giving LeBron James too much credit on the court. When it comes to the NBA, there are few players as great or well-recognized as the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, 36. Even though LeBron is surely one of the greatest of all time, former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, 55, landed in hot water when he said that LeBron “won a championship without any help” on Twitter on Friday June 25.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Patrick Beverley After Pushing Chris Paul

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley made a controversial decision after Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. Beverley shoved Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul after the Suns point guard dominated in Game 6. Paul poured in 41 points and eight assists Wednesday – most of which came against Beverley.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Warriors trade lands Jimmy Butler in Golden State

If there is one NBA team that could be looking to make a move for another star, it could be the Golden State Warriors. We have seen them do this in the past and after the season they just had, it could happen again. The Dubs have been down the past two years because of injuries and could be looking to turn it around right away.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBABleacher Report

Jalen Rose Apologizes After Saying Kevin Love Made USA Olympic Team Due to 'Tokenism'

ESPN analyst Jalen Rose apologized for comments he made about Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love being part of Team USA for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Last Thursday on Jalen & Jacoby, Rose said, "Kevin Love is on the team because of tokenism. Don't be scared to make an all-Black team representing the United States of America."
NBAmanofmany.com

Lebron James Rocks Underrated $100 Sneakers to Meet Rapper Bad Bunny

After his Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs by the current NBA title favourite Phoenix Suns. Lebron James has been on a Space Jam 2 promotional mission, dropping teaser trailers, SLAM Magazine cover issues and even finding time to attend a few Sierra Canyon basketball games with Drake and his new love Johanna Leia. But, it’s this pair of sneakers that he wore to a beachside meet up with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny that has hypebeasts begging for more.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mario Chalmers wants to join LeBron James, Anthony Davis with Lakers

In response to reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to add a third play-maker around LeBron James and Anthony Davis — perhaps indicating disinterest in re-signing Dennis Schroder — one former Miami Heat teammate who won two NBA championships with LeBron is throwing his name into the ring: Mario motherf*ckin Chalmers!
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Snuggle Up for Romantic Fourth of July Getaway

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade spent their holiday weekend on the sweetest getaway with their favorite people -- each other!. The couple escaped to the Hamptons with their 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia, and some friends for the Fourth of July weekend, sharing some adorable moments from their trip on Instagram. In one post, Union and Wade posed barefoot together on a beach, showing some sweet PDA for the camera. The actress captioned the post with a fireworks emoji and two black hearts. In another post, a short video clip showed the two posing with Kaavia for a family photo, which Union captioned, "Family Time North Fork Edition."

Comments / 0

Community Policy