Public Health

FDA, CDC Say That Third Booster Shot For COVID Vaccines Isn't Necessary

KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 9 days ago
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration released a joint statement saying that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need a booster shot at this time. The statement was released hours after Pfizer announced that it was working on a third...

KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com
