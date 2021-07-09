Guster Return With Shelburne Museum Show

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past year and a half and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. Last year he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire. He visited the trailer he lived in from the ages of 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Last Christmas he went into a Wal Mart store and bought every single kid's bike they had and donated them to children in need. And now Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!