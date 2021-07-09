Janice Marshall Hardy, 68, of Baytown, Texas, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown. She was born on April 9, 1953, in Lufkin, Texas, to Glentis “Monkey” Marshall and mother Mary Lou Hollingsworth. A long-time resident of Lufkin, Texas she spent her last years in Baytown, Texas. Janice loved gardening and beautiful yellow roses. She was a devoted Christian and loved her grandkids dearly. Her smile would light up the room when she spoke of her time of being a manager at McDonald’s where she was able to give out all the McDonald’s collectibles to her friends and family. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.