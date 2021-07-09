Cancel
NFL

Dolphins' Albert Wilson: Returns from opt-out year

 8 days ago

Wilson returned for Miami's offseason program after opting out of the 2020 campaign. He'll return to a team with far better depth at his position after the Dolphins added Will Fuller and Jaylen Waddle in the offseason. The team presumably hopes for Fuller, Waddle and DeVante Parker to be the top three guys, but Wilson could get slot work if things don't quite go according to plan. Granted, the Dolphins also have Lynn Bowden, Allen Hurns and Preston Williams (foot) battling for depth roles, so Wilson may not even have a roster spot if he struggles during training camp and the preseason.

Jaylen Waddle
Devante Parker
