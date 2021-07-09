Blake Pharmacy celebrates 60th Anniversary

Blake gives a speech at the dedication of Main Street and South Market Street on Nov. 20, 2020. (Photo by Ashley McCarty)

By Ashley McCarty

People’s Defender

For six decades now the historic Blake Pharmacy has served the community.

This momentous milestone is celebrated on the recent dedication of the corner of Main Street and South Market Street in West Union, Ohio. On Nov. 20, 2020, the corner was forever immortalized as “Bob Blake Block.”

The legacy of this lucrative hometown drugstore began with founder Bob Blake and a little encouragement from a family member.

“I was living down on the farm, and one of my aunts took me to Coney Island with her with their Sunday School class when I was about 10-years old. She thought pharmacy might be something good for me to look into. As time went along, I did seem to have a calling for it. It’s certainly proved to be the thing I should have pursued. It’s been a wonderful life. I don’t see how things could get any better,” said Blake.

A week after graduation, Blake headed for the city and began his tutelage at the University of Cincinnati.

“I went to work for a drugstore there. In four years, I graduated in June of 1958 [with a Bachelor of Science and Pharmacy]. I took my state board assessment after that,” said Blake. He passed and became a full-fledged pharmacist.

“I worked in Cincinnati for about a year and a half afterward with the man that broke me into pharmacy. I found out that Mr. William Woehle was wanting to sell the store in West Union,” said Blake.

Blake recalls that Woehle purchased the store sometime around 1947 when Blake moved into town from the farm. The store had been vacant for three years after the owner, Bill Brown, passed away.

“He wanted to back me financially so that I didn’t have to worry about credit like they have to now. Of course, by being a paperboy in the area for six or eight years, I had a reputation of working hard and being responsible. I think that helped for him to think that I may be able to pay him off. He’d have the money he wanted out of the store, and I’d have a drugstore. My late wife told me that it was my chance to have something. She moved from Cincinnati to West Union with me, and the rest is history,” said Blake.

On January 1, 1961, Blake opened the doors of the pharmacy. It is customary to celebrate the anniversary in the summer, however, as the wintry months can be inhospitable hosts.

“I’m very proud. My son [Bob Blake Jr.] and his girls, Becky Lewis, Katie Sheeley and Kelly Caraway have kind of taken the store over for about the last 25 years. They’ve done an excellent job. I thank the Lord for good health and a lot of wonderful people being customers of ours over the years. We were there for them 24/7. I’ve been up there a lot of nights and holidays. I always wanted to make sure they got the medicine they needed,” said Blake.

Blake imparts the prosperity of the business to the wonderful employees he’s had over the years.

“You just can’t say enough about them. Robert Applegate came to work for me for over 50 years, and then I had a cousin [Hugh McGovney] who was a pharmacist with me for over 50 years. There’s been a lot of others. I had another cousin [Phyllis Young] who worked with the Hallmark shop for years. My daughter, Kathie Hill, also worked here, and at the Peebles and Manchester locations. They were all an integral part of the success of Blake Pharmacy,” said Blake.