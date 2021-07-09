Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colbert County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Lauderdale by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 12:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN LAUDERDALE AND NORTHWESTERN COLBERT COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1216 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near J P Coleman State Park, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cherokee, Waterloo, Red Rock, Pride Landing, Threet, Margerum, Riverton, Wright, Oakland and Barton.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
County
Colbert County, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Riverton#Pride Landing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Associated Press

Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

BERLIN (AP) — The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters. Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge blocks new applications to DACA

A federal judge in Texas blocked new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a ruling Friday, increasing pressure on Congress to find a legislative solution for undocumented immigrants who arrived in the country as minors. Immigration advocates had been expecting the ruling for weeks, fearing...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC confirms US case of monkeypox

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday confirmed a case of monkeypox in the U.S. The CDC and the Texas Department of State Health Services said a U.S. resident who traveled to Texas from Nigeria had a confirmed case of monkeypox. The person took two flights on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy