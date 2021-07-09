Special Weather Statement issued for Colbert, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is also occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Colbert; Lauderdale SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN LAUDERDALE AND NORTHWESTERN COLBERT COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1216 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near J P Coleman State Park, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Cherokee, Waterloo, Red Rock, Pride Landing, Threet, Margerum, Riverton, Wright, Oakland and Barton.