Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, Gaston by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-09 09:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cleveland; Gaston A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT EAST CENTRAL CLEVELAND AND SOUTHWESTERN GASTON COUNTIES UNTIL 145 PM EDT At 117 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles west of Gastonia, or near Kings Mountain, moving southeast at 20 mph. Locations to be impacted include Gastonia, Kings Mountain, Bessemer City, South Gastonia, Crowders Mountain State Park and Crowders. Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov
