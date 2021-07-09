Cancel
MD House of Delegates ask Gov. Hogan to remove Labor Secretary & cease defense against unemployment lawsuits

On Friday, the Maryland House of Delegates sent Governor Larry Hogan a letter asking him to terminate Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson and to cease his defense against lawsuits that are seeking to continue enhanced federal unemployment benefits.

Governor Larry Hogan's communication director said that this letter "smacks of total desperation."

The unemployment hearing that was originally scheduled for Friday, July 9, at 2 p.m., has been postponed to Monday at 9:30 a.m.

