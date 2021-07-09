Kentucky 2022 commit Skyy Clark (knee) to miss summer season

Five-star prospect Skyy Clark, a point guard committed to Kentucky’s 2022 class, announced Friday he injured the ACL and meniscus in his left knee and will miss the rest of the summer season.

He did not disclose the severity of his injury.

“I’ve gotten great news from one of the top surgeons in the world that my left leg will come back stronger than ever,” Clark posted on Twitter. “This will not affect my decision to attend Montverde Academy this fall and the University of Kentucky in 2022.”

The 247Sports composite lists Clark as the No. 3 point guard and the No. 13 overall player in the 2022 class. He is the only commit so far for coach John Calipari and chose the Wildcats last year over UCLA, North Carolina and Memphis.

Last season he played at the Ensworth School in Nashville, Tenn., before deciding to transfer to Florida powerhouse Montverde for his final high school season.

–Field Level Media

