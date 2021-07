The horrifying details of a thirteen-year-old Navajo Nation girl’s death have rocked the local community of her Arizona home for the past few months. Lyssa Rose Upshaw, whose mother called her “baby girl,” had dreams of making her high school’s cross country team. Her goals were shut earlier this year in May after being mauled to death by a pack of dogs owned by her neighbor. Recently, the investigation into her death has revealed the grisly circumstances of her death, including that it came at the hands of two dozen dogs.