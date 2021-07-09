Universal Mail-In Ballots A Thing Of The Past In Massachusetts — For Now

Elections are back to normal in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts — for now. This is the case as of July 1, 2021, as State House News Service reports. Back in March, Governor Charlie Baker extended mail-in voting for municipal elections until June 30. However, he didn’t extend it further than that and the legislature hasn’t gotten a bill done on the matter, either. For now, voters must provide a reason and obtain an absentee ballot if they want to vote by mail.