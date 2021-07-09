Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Virginia’s Two-Decade Housing Construction Shortfall

baconsrebellion.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pace of new housing construction in Virginia has fallen markedly since 2000 compared to the three previous decades, according to the Virginia Association of Realtors. Between 1968 and 2000, 49,700 permits on average were issued annually for the construction of new housing units in Virginia. Since then, permits issued have averaged 37,600 new units yearly. Over the past two decades, the “housing gap” amounted to 243,000 units, writes Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist for Virginia REALTORS, in the association’s blog.

www.baconsrebellion.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Construction#Housing Prices#Housing Markets#Gentrification#Virginia Realtors#Census Bureau#Air Bnb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Peoria, AZyourvalley.net

Durfey: Winds of change in the housing market?

The residential real estate market in Peoria continues to be a seller’s market, certainly, but we are starting to see movement from the extreme seller’s market to one that offers a little more favor to buyers than we have seen in quite some time. There has been a consistent but...
Businessprobuilder.com

NAR Study Says Years of Underbuilding to Blame for Housing Shortage

The United States needs anywhere from 5 million to 6.8 million more housing units to meet housing needs, according to a recent study by the National Association of Realtors. Home prices and rents are rising rapidly because of the severe lack of supply, says the Washington Post, and the study says low supply results from years of underbuilding. In 2009 the opposite issue burdened the market: There were too many homes for too few buyers. But with economic recovery came the increase in home prices and rents. It will require “a major national commitment to build more housing of all types” to solve the crisis, consultants wrote in the study.
PoliticsArgus Press

West Virginia hopes to reverse a decade of decline

DRY FORK, W.Va. — There’s nobody here. Well, almost nobody. This unincorporated community is in a magnificent corner of the world, garlanded by mountains, picturesque farms planted along the road, 8 miles from not one but two ski areas and a state park that describes itself as a conference center and resort.
Idaho StateArgus Observer Online

Affordable housing is out of reach in Idaho for low-wage workers

BOISE — Rental prices throughout Idaho continue to exceed renter wages, according to the 2021 Out of Reach report released today by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. Idaho’s housing affordability challenge affects many of the state’s small towns and rural communities, forcing households across the state to pay more than they can afford.
Dayton, OHbizjournals

Affordable housing community north of Dayton to undergo $10M rehabilitation

An apartment community north of Dayton is set for a full rehabilitation valued at nearly $10 million. Vandalia Village, located at 860 S. Dixie Drive in Vandalia, is one of two residential complexes in Ohio that will benefit from an award from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency as part of its 2021 Housing Tax Credit program. This program is funded through a $1.5 million Low Income Housing Tax Credit, which is expected to earn approximately $14 million in equity over 10 years.
Constructionrockproducts.com

Total Construction Falls in May as Housing Stumbles

Single-Family Construction Feeling Brunt Of Higher Material Prices; Highways Surge Higher. Total construction starts dropped 1% in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $902.8 billion, according to Dodge Data & Analytics. The brunt of the decline was borne by residential starts, while nonresidential and nonbuilding starts continued their recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Huntsville, ALWHNT-TV

Neighborhood fights housing construction in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Plans to develop a less than half-acre lot in a Huntsville neighborhood are at the center of a growing dispute. The dispute began after a developer unveiled plans to construct two homes on the lot in the Kirkwood subdivision. A single-family home was knocked down to make way for the project, and neighbors are arguing that the project breaks the subdivision’s covenants. They say the agreements are designed to prevent exactly that type of construction in the neighborhood.
Virginia Statethecentersquare.com

Virginia approves $21 million in affordable housing loans

(The Center Square) – More than $21 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans were approved in Virginia this week for low-income and extremely low-income households, Gov. Ralph Northam announced. The money will be used to construct new housing units and rehabilitate existing units. The state will provide loans...
Hillsboro, VALoudoun Times.com

Bernard Hough House added to Virginia Landmarks Register

The Virginia Board of Historic Resources added the Bernard Hough House to the Virginia Landmarks Register, according to a recent announcement. The commonwealth’s Board of Historic Resources included the house on the Virginia Landmarks Register (VLR) during its quarterly public meeting, which the Department of Historic Resources hosted and convened virtually. The VLR is the commonwealth’s official list of places of historic, architectural, archaeological and cultural significance.
Virginia StateWSET

Marijuana still not allowed in Virginia public housing

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Even though marijuana is legal in Virginia, those who live in public housing still can't smoke in their home. "Since marijuana still falls under federal regulations, it is not allowed in public housing," said Larissa Deedrich, the CEO and executive director for the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Real Estateindybay.org

Housing and Public Employment

[This article published on 3/3/2020 is translated from the German on the Internet, https://awblog.at/wohnen-am-freien-markt/.]. For some, rents are too expensive, for others apartments are a lucrative investment property, and for third parties a condominium, a house in the countryside is the declared goal. So different are the perspectives on one of the essential human basic needs: Housing! How this can be sufficiently ensured for all is an essential question. Whether the free housing market, with its myth of regulation by supply and demand, is capable of doing this, however, may be doubted in view of the facts and figures.
Real Estatenyrej.com

How material costs are impacting multifamily buyers - by Marc Hershberg

The multifamily housing sector is a $3 trillion industry—that’s approximately 14% of the U.S. GDP, and there is no doubt that multifamily housing plays a critical role in contributing to the nation’s economy. According to NMHC, multifamily housing provides residences for $32 million families and individuals alike. Single family housing starts topped the $1.57 million last month, the highest number since 2007, and apartment construction is approaching levels “last seen in the ’80s,” said Christopher Bruen, director of research for the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC). Despite the negative implications COVID-19 had on the global economy, approximately 389,000 apartment units were in the process of being introduced to the market in 2020, and such trends are projected to multiply exponentially in 2022.
House Rentthebalance.com

Rents Hit Highest in 2 Years, Pricing Out More People

Surging home prices have put buying a home out of reach for many people, and now that rental prices are at their highest in two years, people may be getting pushed out of that market, too. In 50 of the largest metropolitan areas in the country, median June rental prices...

Comments / 0

Community Policy