Florida Woman Spits On Flight Passengers After Being Asked To Wear Mask

By Maria Hernandez
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F1xmO_0asEjRuJ00

A Florida woman is behind bars after becoming ‘irate’ and was forcibly removed from a Southwest Airlines flight after refusing to wear a mask.

Lee County Port Authority Police say 23-year-old Adelaide Schrowang of Sarasota, refused to wear a mask and started to spit on other passengers.

According to ABC7, when Schrowang refused the mask, the pilot asked her to get off the plane and when she refused that, they started to deboard the plane and waited for officers to “forcibly” remove her.

Federal Law requires masks in the airport and on planes, regardless of state mandates. The TSA mandate for all US airports in part reads:

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and to reduce the spread of the virus, the President issued an Executive Order, Promoting COVID-19 Safety in Domestic and International Travel, on January 21, 2021, requiring masks to be worn in and on airports, on commercial aircraft, and in various modes of surface transportation.

Schrowang is in the Lee County Jail where she is facing multiple charges to include interfering with aircraft operations, resisting officers, and trespass.

